After Waltham Forest's year as London Borough of Culture in 2019, December saw a party at the William Morris Gallery to thank those of us who'd volunteered for events through the year. The gallery lit up pink in honour (our uniforms were pink). Photo originally taken 10 December 2019 Walthamstow E17