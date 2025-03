Archive Rainbow March - YellowMarch words - SunshineThe guerilla yarn bombers of the lockdown had been at work on this late autumn day in 2020. I'd cycled into Stratford to meet a colleague and pick up the duty phone that she'd had since lockdown started - to give her a break from always diverting it to the relevant on-call team member.Spring gardens https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-26 Stained glass https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-03-26 Photo originally taken 16 November 2020Walthamstow E17