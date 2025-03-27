Sign up
Previous
Photo 1885
Old birch tree hedge
Archive Rainbow March - Green
March words - Trees
At the top of the hill above Halsway Manor. During the Polkaworks weekend in 2015, I'd wandered up to find an atmospheric mist whiteout.
Back to the park
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-27
Photo originally taken 13 June 2015
Crowcombe, Somerset
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
3
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8660
photos
182
followers
204
following
516% complete
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
83
1883
84
1884
85
2304
86
1885
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
green
,
trees
,
tunnel
,
colourful
,
colour
,
misty
,
hedge
,
rainbow2025
,
march25words
Pat
This looks magical. I can see it on a book cover. Great image!
March 27th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
rather ethereal!
March 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous…
March 27th, 2025
