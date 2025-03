Archive Rainbow March - BlueMarch words - PatternsKnown as moquette, the distinctive patterned upholstery of a London Underground line. A busy day of travelling on a winter's day in 2014 - into the office (no working from home then) and on to the old Musical Traditions club in Fitzrovia for a night of old timey music.Knitted colours https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-28 Photo originally taken 10 January 2014Victoria line