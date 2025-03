Archive Rainbow March - PinkMarch words - FlowerBack in 2011, neither the park nor the William Morris Gallery had been remodelled for the 2012 Olympics. The park had the best tulip displays ever which have never been bettered, nice as the park with its William Morris flower beds is now.This image (imperfect tulip) was such a success when I originally posted it that I used it for my 2011 photo book cover.Tonight's entertainment https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-30 Three altos and a soprano https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-03-30 Photo originally taken 7 April 2011Walthamstow E17