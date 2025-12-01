Sign up
Previous
Photo 1891
Decorations
Let's see if I make it through December's words. The Christmas tree is up in the office. I took a couple of pictures but liked this accidental abstract.
Another rainy morning
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-01
1 December 2025
Westminster SW1
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
1
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
9029
photos
174
followers
189
following
518% complete
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oooh, cool!
December 1st, 2025
