Gatherings by boxplayer
Photo 1893

Gatherings

Of inflatables. For December words. Walthamstow seems to have gone big on these this year.

Christmas tree https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-03

3 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
FunnyFace
I presume these homes belong to the same people who put flags on lamp posts?! I am being unkind.. probably. Fab display though, if you like that kind of thing?!
December 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Quite a festive family.
December 3rd, 2025  
