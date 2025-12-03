Sign up
Previous
Photo 1893
Gatherings
Of inflatables. For December words. Walthamstow seems to have gone big on these this year.
Christmas tree
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-03
3 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9033
photos
174
followers
189
following
518% complete
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
333
334
335
1891
1892
336
337
1893
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
3rd December 2025 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
christmas
,
snowman
,
decorations
,
father christmas
,
gingerbread man
,
gathering
,
gatherings
,
inflatable
,
christmas decorations
,
inflatables
,
dec25words
FunnyFace
I presume these homes belong to the same people who put flags on lamp posts?! I am being unkind.. probably. Fab display though, if you like that kind of thing?!
December 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Quite a festive family.
December 3rd, 2025
