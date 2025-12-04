Previous
Joy by boxplayer
Joy

Cracker time at the work Christmas dinner. For December words.

4 December 2025
Westminster SW1
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
518% complete

Agnes ace
That sounds so cozy
December 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
All having a fun time.
December 5th, 2025  
