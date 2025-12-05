Sign up
Previous
Photo 1895
Preparations
Opening the box of Christmas decorations getting ready to dress the Christmas tree. For December words.
Morning light
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-05
5; December 2025
Walthamstow E17
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9037
photos
174
followers
189
following
519% complete
View this month »
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
Latest from all albums
1892
336
337
1893
338
1894
339
1895
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
5th December 2025 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
christmas tree
,
preparations
,
dec25words
Susan Wakely
ace
Great box.
December 5th, 2025
