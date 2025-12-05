Previous
Preparations by boxplayer
Photo 1895

Preparations

Opening the box of Christmas decorations getting ready to dress the Christmas tree. For December words.

5; December 2025
Walthamstow E17
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
Great box.
December 5th, 2025  
