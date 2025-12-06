Sign up
Previous
Photo 1896
Festive
After you walked through this arch at Christmas at Kew, you got snowed on if you lucky and the machine was working. For December words.
Christmas at Kew
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-06
Yuck
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-12-06
6 December 2025
Kew Gardens
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9040
photos
174
followers
189
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
6th December 2025 8:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
lights
,
arch
,
festive
,
christmas lights
,
illuminations
,
kew gardens
,
christmas at kew
,
dec25words
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely festive scene.
December 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful Christmas visit…
December 7th, 2025
