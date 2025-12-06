Previous
Festive by boxplayer
Festive

After you walked through this arch at Christmas at Kew, you got snowed on if you lucky and the machine was working. For December words.

6 December 2025
Kew Gardens
ace
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely festive scene.
December 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful Christmas visit…
December 7th, 2025  
