Harvest by boxplayer
Photo 1897

Harvest

Well I suppose the potatoes, peas and even the cod were harvested at some point in the past. For December words.

Giant roast dinners https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-07

7 December 2025
Tawney Common near Epping, Essex
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
They are chunky chips.
December 7th, 2025  
Nice dinner.
December 7th, 2025  
