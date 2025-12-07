Sign up
Previous
Photo 1897
Harvest
Well I suppose the potatoes, peas and even the cod were harvested at some point in the past. For December words.
Giant roast dinners
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-07
7 December 2025
Tawney Common near Epping, Essex
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9042
photos
174
followers
189
following
519% complete
View this month »
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
Latest from all albums
1894
339
1895
2419
1896
340
1897
341
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
7th December 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
food
,
lunch
,
chips
,
plate
,
cod
,
fish and chips
,
mushy peas
Susan Wakely
ace
They are chunky chips.
December 7th, 2025
KV
ace
Nice dinner.
December 7th, 2025
