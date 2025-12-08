Previous
Music by boxplayer
Photo 1898

Music

A violin decoration on the tree. For December words.

Festive front garden https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-08

8 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
520% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact