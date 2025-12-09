Sign up
Photo 1899
Tree
Our bushy 5-footer. Actually probably too bushy at the bottom as the decorations there got lost among the branches but a handsome tree nevertheless. For December words.
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-09
9 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
lights
,
decorations
,
christmas tree
,
festive
,
christmas decorations
,
dec25words
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
It's very lovely
December 10th, 2025
