Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 1906
Photo 1906
Boxes
There are a lot of boxes of naughty seasonal nibbles around the office at the moment. For December words.
Shalom
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-16
16 December 2025
Westminster SW1
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9060
photos
174
followers
189
following
522% complete
View this month »
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
Latest from all albums
1903
347
348
1904
1905
349
350
1906
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
16th December 2025 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
red
,
chocolate
,
box
,
boxes
,
santa
,
celebrations
,
decorations
,
father christmas
,
christmas decorations
,
dec25words
