Previous
Lights by boxplayer
Photo 1907

Lights

A bauble illuminated on the tree. For December words.

Leaf https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-17

17 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
522% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely decoration.
December 18th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looking festive
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact