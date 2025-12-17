Sign up
Previous
Photo 1907
Lights
A bauble illuminated on the tree. For December words.
Leaf
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-17
17 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
2
2
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9062
photos
174
followers
189
following
522% complete
View this month »
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
Latest from all albums
348
1904
1905
349
350
1906
351
1907
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
17th December 2025 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
light
,
blue
,
lights
,
decorations
,
christmas tree
,
bauble
,
christmas decorations
,
dec25words
Babs
ace
Lovely decoration.
December 18th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looking festive
December 18th, 2025
