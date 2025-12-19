Previous
Baking by boxplayer
Photo 1909

Baking

Still warm when I brought them back from Tesco this morning.

Sunny spot https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-19

19 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
523% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Ooh yummy….my downfall in cakes….i love all pastries like this special the ones with a dollop of custard on too.
December 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Delicious…
December 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
They look delicious!
December 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact