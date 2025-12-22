Previous
Baubles by boxplayer
Baubles

In Sainsbury's where I picked up the Christmas Radio Times.

White Horse and Bower https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-22

22 December 2025
Westminster SW1
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
523% complete

Latest from all albums

Susan Wakely ace
Great selfie.
December 22nd, 2025  
FunnyFace
Ha, perfect selfie for Xmas :-) Radio times, I gave up when it reached a fiver!
December 22nd, 2025  
