Previous
Photo 1913
Colourful
I wonder if I could have used a bauble from the tree for all December's words?
Snowflakes
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-23
23 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
9074
photos
174
followers
188
following
524% complete
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
354
1910
1911
355
1912
356
1913
357
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
23rd December 2025 2:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
christmas
,
colourful
,
christmas tree
,
bauble
,
disco
,
disco ball
,
christmas decorations
,
dec25words
Agnes
ace
Great shot
December 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
These always remind me of disco balls.
December 24th, 2025
