Previous
Evening by boxplayer
Photo 1914

Evening

Christmas Eve evening at the Finnish Church. For December words.

Finnish Christmas dinner https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-24

24 December 2025
Rotherhithe SE16
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
524% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely
December 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Pretty light.
December 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
December 24th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
How sweet to have The Baby in front of the altar.
December 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact