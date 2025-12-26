Previous
Resting by boxplayer
Photo 1916

Resting

A very restful start to a day mainly resting. Happy St Stephen's Day or Boxing Day. Our books of choice. For December words.

Chippie Christmas https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-26
Tasting test https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-12-26

26 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
26th December 2025

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
