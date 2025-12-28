Sign up
Previous
Photo 1918
Games
Dave gloating as he storms ahead at Trivial Pursuit. For December words.
Urban Fox mural
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-28
28 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9088
photos
174
followers
188
following
525% complete
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1916
360
2422
2423
361
1917
362
1918
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
28th December 2025 2:04pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
game
,
board
,
colourful
,
games
,
winning
,
trivial pursuit
,
dec25words
FunnyFace
Ha, great pov, fun! God, I hated that game...
December 29th, 2025
