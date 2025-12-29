Previous
Clothing by boxplayer
Photo 1919

Clothing

I wore my new impulse sale buy Moomin tunic to work today. Nobody in to admire it unfortunately. For December words.

Ferry boat https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-29

29 December 2025
Westminster SW1
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
525% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Tim L ace
Oh dear ! All dressed up and nowhere to go 😥
December 29th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Lovely fabric!
December 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
If you felt fabulous wearing it… that’s all that matters.
December 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact