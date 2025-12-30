Previous
Friends by boxplayer
Photo 1920

Friends

An array of cards from our friends - the number we receive is reducing every year. For December words.

Not for sale https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-30

30 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
526% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact