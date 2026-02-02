Previous
Cycling past the big lake by boxplayer
Photo 1924

Cycling past the big lake

The big lake by Vauxhall Bridge Road is still there.

Puddles galore https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-02-02

2 February 2026
Pimlico SW1
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
527% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Ugh
February 2nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
So nicely done
February 2nd, 2026  
Jo Worboys
Great in b&w
February 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact