Waiting in the rain by boxplayer
Photo 1927

Waiting in the rain

Flash of Red February

At the traffic lights at Blackhorse Road as I went for a damp evening stroll.

5 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Babs
You have captured the weather perfectly. Not the day for an evening stroll.
February 5th, 2026  
Susan Wakely
Fabulous B&W
February 5th, 2026  
