Photo 1927
Waiting in the rain
Flash of Red February
At the traffic lights at Blackhorse Road as I went for a damp evening stroll.
Flowers for Algernon
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-02-05
5 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
2
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9161
photos
176
followers
185
following
527% complete
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1925
34
2447
2448
35
1926
1927
36
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
5th February 2026 6:07pm
road
,
night
,
black and white
,
street
,
traffic
,
lights
,
rain
,
rainy
,
waiting
,
umbrella
,
junction
,
for2026
Babs
ace
You have captured the weather perfectly. Not the day for an evening stroll.
February 5th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous B&W
February 5th, 2026
