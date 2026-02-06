Previous
Lights in the mirror by boxplayer
Photo 1928

Lights in the mirror

Flash of Red February

At Anna's house - fairy lights reflected in a mirror in her dining room.

Little irises https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-02-06

6 February 2026
Beeston, Nottingham
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
528% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great contrast
February 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact