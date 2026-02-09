Previous
Distressed by boxplayer
Photo 1931

Distressed

Flash of Red February

A lot of distressed paintwork here above one of the shops on the way to the station.

Wet pyracantha https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-02-09

9 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
