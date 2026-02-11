Previous
Holly prickles by boxplayer
Photo 1933

Holly prickles

Flash of Red February

The unmistakable shape of a holly leaf. A fine bush near the park as I walked round the block while mum got a haircut.

11 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
