Previous
Photo 1942
Street textures
Flash of Red February
Tarmac, paving stones, white paint, odd ridges that are a pain when wheeling your suitcase to the station, and drain covers make for a lot going on at your feet.
Evening puddle
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-02-20
Cheering shop fronts
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-02-20
20 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Beverley
ace
Thank goodness it’s stopped raining there & here… it’s been non stop. Have a restful weekend.
February 21st, 2026
Helene
ace
love the black and white, great contrats
February 21st, 2026
