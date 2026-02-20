Previous
Street textures by boxplayer
Photo 1942

Street textures

Flash of Red February

Tarmac, paving stones, white paint, odd ridges that are a pain when wheeling your suitcase to the station, and drain covers make for a lot going on at your feet.

20 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Beverley ace
Thank goodness it’s stopped raining there & here… it’s been non stop. Have a restful weekend.
February 21st, 2026  
Helene ace
love the black and white, great contrats
February 21st, 2026  
