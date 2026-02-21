Previous
Withered rose by boxplayer
Withered rose

Flash of Red February

Mum likes flowers when they've dried almost as much as when they're fresh. Some old blooms at her flat.

21 February 2026
Highgate N6
21st February 2026

Susan Wakely ace
Great textures.
February 22nd, 2026  
