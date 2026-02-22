Sign up
Photo 1944
Sinuous tunnel
Flash of Red February
A snaking underground station tunnel.
22 February 2026
Elephant and Castle SE1
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9204
photos
177
followers
184
following
532% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
22nd February 2026 5:50pm
Tags
black and white
,
tunnel
,
station
,
tube
,
underground
,
tiles
,
tube station
,
underground station
,
elephant and castle
,
sinuous
,
for2026
Beverley
ace
Great photo…
February 23rd, 2026
