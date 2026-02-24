Sign up
Previous
Photo 1946
Pollarded planes
Flash of Red February
They always look kind of spooky when they've done this to the big planes on the way to station.
Ghost rider
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-02-24
24 February 2026
Pimlico SW1
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Comments
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
24th February 2026 5:46pm
Tags
black and white
trees
mood
plane trees
flats
pollarded
pollards
for2026
Babs
ace
They are strange looking trees.
February 24th, 2026
