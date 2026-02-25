Sign up
Previous
Photo 1947
Broad Court
Flash of Red February
A lovely secluded and shadowed pathway off Drury Lane.
Crocuses sense the spring
Shadowlands
25 February 2026
Covent Garden WC2
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9211
photos
177
followers
184
following
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
2458
Tags
black and white
shadow
shadows
sunshine
for2026
broad court
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely to see the shadows.
February 25th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Lovely area and shadows
February 25th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely b&w capture!
February 25th, 2026
