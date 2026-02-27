Previous
Black and white puddle by boxplayer
Photo 1949

Black and white puddle

Flash of Red February

Dryish day but there had been overnight rain.

Roundel and round mirror https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-02-27

27 February 2026
Pimlico SW1
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
533% complete

Jennifer ace
Super puddle shot, love the b/w
February 27th, 2026  
