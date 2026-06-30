Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1981
Silver birch
The most elegant of trees and subject of yesterday's 30 Days Wild email. Today's was all about the small blue butterfly.
When your outfit has to match the tablecloth
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-06-30
30 June 2026
Pimlico SW1
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9433
photos
171
followers
178
following
542% complete
View this month »
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
Latest from all albums
1978
179
2521
1979
180
1980
1981
181
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
30th June 2026 8:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
white
,
street
,
bark
,
trunk
,
birch
,
silver birch
,
30dw-2026
Dorothy
ace
I love these trees.
June 30th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very unusual for me to see these in a downtown environment. They are beautiful trees.
June 30th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close