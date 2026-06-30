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Silver birch by boxplayer
Photo 1981

Silver birch

The most elegant of trees and subject of yesterday's 30 Days Wild email. Today's was all about the small blue butterfly.

When your outfit has to match the tablecloth https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-06-30

30 June 2026
Pimlico SW1
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Dorothy ace
I love these trees.
June 30th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very unusual for me to see these in a downtown environment. They are beautiful trees.
June 30th, 2026  
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