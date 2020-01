We call her Black Tip, but next door they call her Fernanda. While they were round for drinks on Saturday, we asked them if there was anything we could do while they were away for Christmas. They jokingly said: 'Feed Fernanda!'.Well I normally just throw out our bits of stale bread - here Fernanda is going: 'Where's my organic chicken?!' They spoil her.Christmas Eve prosecco https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2019/2019-12-24 24 December 2019Walthamstow E17