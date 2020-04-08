Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1308
Breakfast in the garden
One thing with these locked-in days - there are a a hell of a lot of pictures of food. Toast and veggie wieners plus crumpets for breakfast - how bally decadent.
Beau Stanton mural
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-04-08
8 April 2020
Walthamstow E17
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5431
photos
63
followers
53
following
358% complete
1300
1301
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1305
1306
96
97
1307
98
1308
99
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Nokia 7.1
Taken
8th April 2020 11:07am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tea
,
garden
,
toast
,
breakfast
,
crumpets
