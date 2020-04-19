Previous
Borage by boxplayer
Borage

Lots of lovely rampant boage in the garden - replenishes its nectar in 2 minutes so good for pollinators. Though we've only seen one odd very black bumblebee with a long proboscis visiting it.

Fox in the osteospermum https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-04-19

19 April 2020
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

