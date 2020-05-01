Previous
Next
Silver birch bark by boxplayer
Photo 1324

Silver birch bark

Love silver birth bark - from when it's pure white and papery on young trees to when it becomes all cracked and fissured like on this older tree.

Hawthorn https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-05-01

1 May 2020
Walthamstow E17
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise