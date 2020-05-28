Sign up
Photo 1345
Chanticleer pear or Callery pear tree
Pyrus calleryana. Never heard of this tree, but apparently it's quite common as a street tree. The 'pears' are actually small brown fruit, not really pears.
My first ID with Tree Talk
https://www.treetalk.co.uk/
- check it out if you're in London.
Knitted bollard jerseys
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-05-28
28 May 2020
Walthamstow E17
28th May 2020
28th May 20
tree
,
street
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
chanticleer pear
,
callery pear tree
,
street tree
