Previous
Next
Painted pebbles for the NHS by boxplayer
Photo 1347

Painted pebbles for the NHS

Near Theydon Bois, on a little street of modern houses, they've painted lots of pebbles to say thank you to the NHS and carers.

Ambresbury Banks https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-05-30

30 May 2020
Theydon Bois, Essex
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
369% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise