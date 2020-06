A good little read about our increasingly urban friends - interesting bits about the growing hostility towards them especially in towns and cities. They seem to be getting a rather unjustified bad name. They may be noisy, dig holes and do a bit of pooing - but it's actually rare that they attack babies.Sleeping duo https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-06-07 7 June 2020Walthamstow E17