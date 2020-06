First time we've spent a bit of time hanging out with my mum. Normally we hover at her front door a good 2 metres away until we're tired of standing. But now with lockdown easing, we all decamped to the communal gardens to drink and chat.We accidentally ended up wearing almost the same top from Marimekko (via Uniqlo).Curved steps https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-06-21 27 June 2020Highgate N6