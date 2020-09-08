Previous
Next
Return to Papa Bruno's by boxplayer
Photo 1395

Return to Papa Bruno's

My favourite lunchtime treat.

Deserted St James's Park https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-09-08

8 September 2020
Westminster SW1
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
382% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise