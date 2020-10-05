Sign up
Discuss
Photo 1410
Another wet morning
Soggy again as I trooped round the block on my pre-work walk.
Not social distancing rout of snails
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-10-05
5 October 2020
Walthamstow E17
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5716
photos
58
followers
55
following
386% complete
7
1
The odd extra
Nokia 7.1
5th October 2020 7:40am
Tags
tree
,
reflection
,
park
,
wet
,
puddle
