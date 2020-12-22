Previous
Pink and blue by boxplayer
Photo 1451

Pink and blue

More playing with the fibre optic Christmas tree lights.

Light balls https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-12-22

22 December 2020
Walthamstow E17
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project.
