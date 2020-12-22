Sign up
Photo 1451
Pink and blue
More playing with the fibre optic Christmas tree lights.
Light balls
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-12-22
22 December 2020
Walthamstow E17
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5833
photos
70
followers
68
following
397% complete
Tags
christmas
,
light
,
lights
,
light painting
,
colour
,
christmas tree
,
fibre optic
