Photo 1458
Vaccination centre
Momentous in its small way - my mum emerges from the vaccination area having had her first jab.
Wigs on New Year's Eve
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-12-31
31 December 2020
Tottenham N17
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5849
photos
70
followers
68
following
399% complete
Tags
clinic
,
coronavirus
,
health centre
