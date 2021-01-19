Sign up
Photo 1471
Vaccination centre
A queue outside the local vaccination centre.
Strawberry thief
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-01-19
19 January 2021
Walthamstow E17
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5883
photos
78
followers
78
following
403% complete
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1469
1470
17
18
19
1471
20
1472
4
The odd extra
Nokia 7.1
19th January 2021 4:56pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
night
,
dark
,
clinic
,
queue
,
coronavirus
,
vaccination centre
