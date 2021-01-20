Previous
Inauguration by boxplayer
Photo 1472

Inauguration

America's youngest poet laureate, Amanda Gorman, reads at Biden's inauguration.

Communing with the pigeons https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-01-20

Photo Details

Lin ace
And it was wonderful - thanks for sharing this
January 20th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
She was very eloquent!
January 20th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin
Thank goodness for that!
January 20th, 2021  
