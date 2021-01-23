Sign up
Photo 1474
Caged
How many of us feel right now. The other piece by Phlegm just in this little outpost of Epping Forest near us. Excellent work. Up a very muddy quagmire to get to, so an achievement.
Catapulting coroanvirus
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-01-23
23 January 2021
Walthamstow E17
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Tags
mask
,
mural
,
cage
,
art
,
street art
,
caged
,
phlegm
,
coronavirus
